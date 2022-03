Waylon Jennings had a reputation for walking out when he was being pushed into doing something he didn’t agree with. He did it at the CMA’s in 1970 when they cut his performance time down, he did it (to go use the bathroom) during a contract negotiation with his label and wound up getting exactly what he wanted, and he did it back in 1985 at the recording of “We Are the World”.

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO