Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month.

Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner.

Wednesday, police arrested Glen Davis, 35, after a Sex Crime Bureau investigation identified him as the suspect. He was captured in the 2600 block of North Hollywood.

Davis is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and violation of a protection order. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.