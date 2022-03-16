ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Cleveland Browns the only realistic landing spot for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
 3 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field after a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Though the list of potential suitors for the somehow-still-on-the-roster Jimmy Garoppolo has dwindled heavily as a result of Deshaun Watson's reemergence in the market, there are apparently still reasonable places for the 30-year-old to land.

NFL insider Chris Mortensen told ESPN on Wednesday that the San Francisco 49ers quarterback “is one I would not ignore for Cleveland.” The statement came as Mortensen was discussing the seemingly inevitable breakup between the Browns and Baker Mayfield, as well as the possibility of bringing in Watson as a replacement.

The reason the Browns would have interest in Garoppolo is because, as Mortensen explains, the team wants “an adult” to be their quarterback. Given the choice of Mayfield, Garoppolo or Watson, Jimmy G does seem to fit the bill of what they're reportedly looking for.

There are some assumptions being made here, as the "adult" description is arriving through Mortensen, and not the Browns themselves. But let’s assume that an “adult” in this situation means a player who keeps his head down, is beloved in the locker room, and is mostly focused on the product on the field.

Even given all of the criticism about Garoppolo’s game, he has undeniably left a significant impact on the Niners team that he led last season. In between postseason games, players like Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner took it upon themselves to defend Jimmy G from those criticisms, warranted or otherwise, and indicated that the whole team locker room had his back.

Compare that response to how there was a notable falling out between Odell Beckham Jr. and Mayfield, where their inability to connect on the field messed up their relationship off of it. Better yet, compare the fact that off the field headlines about Garoppolo do not exist, while Watson is still very much involved in a civil case and under investigation by the NFL for more than 20 allegations of sex misconduct (a criminal case was recently dropped) .

Of course, there’s also the football side of it. A team like the Browns could find themselves doing well with a game manager-type quarterback like Garoppolo, given the players they already have around the quarterback position, including recently acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper and two elite running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Sure, Garoppolo won’t have Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling, but that can be offset with enough talent.

Still, all this appears to mean is that the only way the Niners will be able to unload Garoppolo is if they can find teams more interested in character quality than on-field performance quality. The Browns might actually fit the bill better than anyone else, but it doesn't sound like they're anywhere near committed to a Jimmy G trade yet.

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
