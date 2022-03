Six lions, six tigers, two caracals and an African wild dog have been rescued from war-torn Ukraine and driven to safety in Poland.The animals were from a rescue sanctuary in Kyiv near an airport that has been the scene of intense fighting.But dozens of others were left behind when staff scrambled to save as many of the 80 animals as they could.And about 4,000 remain at Kyiv Zoo, which says it has food for only around 10 more days as Russia’s brutal assault closes in on the city.Natalia Popova, who runs the sanctuary, feared her charges would “either die from...

