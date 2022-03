MEXICO CITY (CBS/New England Revolution) — The New England Revolution were eliminated from the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday night, falling to Pumas UNAM in the second leg, 3-0, with the hosts advancing after a penalty shootout, 4-3. New England took a 3-0 advantage into Wednesday night’s match, but struggled to keep Pumas off the board in Mexico City. Earl Edwards Jr. made five of his eight saves in the opening half hour to keep the match scoreless, but Juan Dinenno opened the scoring for Pumas in the 33rd minute. Dinenno doubled the lead in the 49th minute, before Sebastián Saucedo...

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO