Public Safety

Meet Fire Fighter Christina

 3 days ago

La Marque Fire Department

La Marque Fire Department

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Fire Fighter Christina

Since I was young I wanted to do emergency medicine.

Countless hours spent watching "Rescue 911" and I wanted to be a Paramedic specifically.

I joined the US Marines in 1996 but never chased my passion for medicine.

Life moved on and I found myself in a hospital office doing a job that made me feel inadequate and like I didn't belong.

Well, God gave me a push through an open door to a new career and he knew what was in my heart the day they closed our hospital doors in 2016.

​I enrolled in classes and fast forward, found myself.

At 45 years old, I never thought I would be where I'm at now.

I thought it was too late.

It's never too late to follow your dreams...

Join us in celebration as we highlight the many #WonderWomen that serve our great city!

#WomensHistoryMonth #womeninlaw #communitymatters #movingforward

