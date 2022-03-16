Meet Fire Fighter Christina
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH
Fire Fighter Christina
Since I was young I wanted to do emergency medicine.
Countless hours spent watching "Rescue 911" and I wanted to be a Paramedic specifically.
I joined the US Marines in 1996 but never chased my passion for medicine.
Life moved on and I found myself in a hospital office doing a job that made me feel inadequate and like I didn't belong.
Well, God gave me a push through an open door to a new career and he knew what was in my heart the day they closed our hospital doors in 2016.
I enrolled in classes and fast forward, found myself.
At 45 years old, I never thought I would be where I'm at now.
I thought it was too late.
It's never too late to follow your dreams...
