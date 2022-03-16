ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-16 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Brevard; Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Brevard County in east central Florida East central Orange County in east central Florida * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 1202 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Christmas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brevard and east central Orange Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 415 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North County Airport, or near Palm Beach Gardens, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bullitt; Hardin; Jefferson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN BULLITT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A new Tornado Warning for southwest Jefferson County has been issued.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
City
Winter Springs, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Oviedo, FL
City
Deltona, FL
City
Osteen, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Casselberry, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Dale County in southeastern Alabama Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Daleville, Abbeville, Headland, Ozark, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Ariton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes and Avon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Wayne DENSE FOG SLOWLY DISSIPATING Dense fog persists this morning, especially northeast of Lake Erie across portions of the Niagara Frontier and also just inland to the south of Lake Ontario toward the northern Finger Lakes. The fog will slowly diminish late this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than one-quarter mile at times. Use caution if traveling and be sure to use the low beam setting on your headlights.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Limestone, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Limestone; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Freestone County in central Texas Central Henderson County in central Texas Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Northern Limestone County in central Texas Northwestern Anderson County in central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from Coolidge to Powell, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Mexia, Gun Barrel City, Fairfield, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Hubbard, Wortham, Eustace, Coolidge, Trinidad, Dawson, Angus, Enchanted Oaks, Caney City, Navarro, Fairfield Lake State Park and Rice. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 199 and 236. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; St. John The Baptist; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. John The Baptist, Ascension, southern St. Helena, northwestern St. Tammany, Livingston, east central Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and southwestern Washington Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pride to near White Castle. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, White Castle, Livingston, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Folsom, Springfield, Montpelier and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 164 and 185. Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 54. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 6 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Forsyth; Gordon; Gwinnett; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Paulding, Cherokee, DeKalb, western Forsyth, Cobb, northeastern Douglas, southwestern Gwinnett, southwestern Dawson, Fulton, southeastern Gordon, Pickens and eastern Bartow Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1051 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sonoraville to near Acworth to near Bill Arp, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Canton, Cartersville, Decatur, Calhoun, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth and Woodstock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to flood downstream at Steinhatchee Falls Park. Minor flooding of roads begins along River Road NE. Water will begin to encroach onto the yards of residences in the Ancient Oaks Community in Steinhatchee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 19.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.7 feet on 04/11/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida East central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Milton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton and Point Baker around 1200 PM CDT. Roeville around 1205 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Smith County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas North central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 831 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hawkins to Mixon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Henderson, Kilgore, Whitehouse, White Oak, Gladewater, Overton, Troup, Big Sandy, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown, Lakeport, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Warren City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 16:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET Snow showers are expected to taper off this evening, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snowfall possible.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Strong wind gusts expected through 8:00 PM. Strong wind gusts are being reported along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Just before 5:00 PM, a peak wind gust of 58 MPH was reported at the Mercer County Airport, near Bluefield, West Virginia. There have been several reports of 35 to 45 mph wind gusts across the area. These winds are associated with a weakening area of showers. Winds of this magnitude may down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building until the winds subside.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SLIPPERY ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible across the Saginaw Valley and northern Thumb this morning. * Air temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees. IMPACTS * Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy freezing drizzle means areal coverage or duration of the freezing drizzle will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times...especially over areas exposed to the northwest winds. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw and Escambia. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Andalusia, Brantley, River Falls, Red Level, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Beck, Loango, Rhump, Carolina, Cohassett, Valley Of Shiloh, Dunns, Melrose, Paul, Rawls, Straughn, Boston and Sanford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade, south central Hendry and southern Broward Counties through 715 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Hendry Correctional to near Big Cypress National Preserve to near Loop Road Ee Center. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Loop Road Ee Center, Hendry Correctional, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dade-Collier Training Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 10:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East Snow This Evening and Overnight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers becoming accumulating snow. Mountain areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Lander, Jeffrey City, and Casper could see 1 to 2 inches, as well as Highland and Waltman on highway 20/26. * WHERE...Southeast Wind River Mountains and Lander Area, eastward to Beaver Rim and Jeffrey City, as well as Natrona County. * WHEN...Around 8 PM through 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous this evening and overnight, as snow accumulates on local highways. Road will likely be slippery in the early morning hours on Thursday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

