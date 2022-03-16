Severe Weather Statement issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Forsyth; Gordon; Gwinnett; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; South Fulton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Paulding, Cherokee, DeKalb, western Forsyth, Cobb, northeastern Douglas, southwestern Gwinnett, southwestern Dawson, Fulton, southeastern Gordon, Pickens and eastern Bartow Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1051 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sonoraville to near Acworth to near Bill Arp, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Canton, Cartersville, Decatur, Calhoun, Cumming, Jasper, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth and Woodstock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
