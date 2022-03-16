ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Is Huntsville losing its 'Small Town Feel'?

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ove 200,000 people live in Huntsville and many are concerned that the city is losing its small town feel because of all of the growth and development. The Huntsville Madison Count Chamber says growth isn't something that we should be afraid of. All of the new Huntsvillians are...

FOX54 News

The new Jimmy Gill Park in Athens set to unveil soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Have you driven through the city of Athens lately? New businesses and attractions are popping up left and right. Thousands of people are moving to the small towns outside of Huntsville, and Mayor Ronnie Marks of Athens is committed to keeping up with the growth. Mayor...
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Slowdowns expected on I-565, I-65 during construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you drive on I-65 or I-565, get ready for some slow traffic. On I-565, starting the evening of Sunday, March 20, resurfacing work on the $16.2 million project from east of Intergraph Way to east of the Triana Boulevard overpass will resume. ALDOT says the project has been on hold due to weather conditions during winter and temperature requirements for paving materials.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Local STEM nonprofit, USSR Center among the groups to secure federal funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Nearly one million dollars will go toward two Huntsville entities, secured by Congressman Robert Aderholt. “One of the most important duties of Congress is to fund the federal government and to make sure those tax dollars are being spent in a responsible manner and going to projects that truly make a difference in the community. These two projects, which I directed funds to, are both perfect examples of tax dollars being spent in a responsible manner that will benefits thousands of people. I was glad to be able to request these funds on behalf of these communities rather than a bureaucrat in Washington, who knows nothing about Alabama, deciding how tax dollars are to be spent here in our district. I look forward to seeing these projects get underway.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Warming Centers opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville is partnering with the Downtown Rescue Mission and Salvation Army to open warming centers during Friday and Saturday’s projected winter weather. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a winter storm warning with a possible 1-4 inches of snow for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Beautification Awards are back!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, AL – The City of Huntsville’s Beautification Board is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Huntsville Beautification Awards. The deadline to submit the 2022 entry form and $25 fee for each property nominated is April 1. Judging will take place after Memorial Day.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville St. Patrick's Day Parade Weather Update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We know everybody is wondering the status of tomorrow's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Huntsville. The cold temperatures and threat of snow will NOT cancel the parade, however, hazardous road conditions will. Huntsville Police Department and the St. Patrick's Day Parade committee are going to evaluate road conditions in the area and will make a determination/announcement at 8 AM Saturday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Wallace State Career Fairs

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State’s Center for Career and Workforce Development is hosting a pair of career fairs this month. The Healthcare Career Fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William Peinhardt Conference Center at School of Nursing and Center for Science building.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Remembering Selma's 'Bloody Sunday'

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local groups in Huntsville commemorated a turning point in the civil rights movement in Selma, AL known as Bloody Sunday. Local nonprofit United Women of Color, state representatives, and other groups in the state stand in solidarity with Selma today. This event was virtual but just...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Mrs. Kelsey Cooper is the Valley's Top Teacher

MADISON, Alabama — Mrs. Kelsey Cooper teaches eighth grade math at Discovery Middle School in Madison, Alabama. Mrs. Cooper won a free trip to California and $25,000 from the Milken Educator Family Foundation. Her exceptional teaching skills have been recognized by her students, fellow teachers, and the entire school...
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville's St. Patrick's Day Parade returns March 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It's back!. The 45th Annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 12th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Huntsville. The family-friendly community event, organized by the Irish Society of North Alabama, will be taking place for the first time since 2019.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Florence City Schools hosts annual job fair

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence City Schools is inviting any and all prospective employees to their annual job fair on Thursday, March 24. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Central Office auditorium at 452 Riverview Drive, which is next door to the Frank Lloyd Rosenbaum House.
FLORENCE, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama A&M president announces Alumni Advisory Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M's new president, Daniel K. Wims, is looking for a little help from those who know the school well...former students who have gone on to careers in business and entrepreneurship. The intent is for the Alumni Advisory Council to engage alumni in the development of...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Positive COVID-19 news from the City of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As of March 3, 2022, the positivity rate in Madison County is a little over eight percent, which is significantly less than it was a few weeks before. "In Madison County right now there are 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 83 of those are at the main hospital downtown," Jeff Samz of Huntsville Hospital said. "Three of them at Crestwood and seven of them at Madison hospital."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Home prices up $55k from last year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Are you looking to buy a home? Experts say now is the time to lock one down. The average home price in Huntsville has increased by $55,000 since January 2021. Five years ago in January 2017 the average price was $168,000 compared to the current $278,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

