Delegates passed a bill described as defending West Virginia’s economic interests from financial institutions engaged in boycotts of energy companies. “For God’s sake, don’t put our tax dollars to use in banks that want to harm our economies and harm our miners and harm our coal operators and harm this state’s general revenue fund and every last dime we’ve been trying to appropriate for all the programs everybody loves,” said Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO