ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Cardi B & Offset Twin In Matching $600 Burberry X Supreme Jackets For Sexy Date Night — Photos

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbiI7_0ehKc9AM00
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Fashion moment! Cardi B and Offset rocked hot new items from Burberry’s buzzy collaboration with Supreme before stepping out on the town.

The couple that slays together, stays together. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, delivered with a hot streetwear inspired fashion moment as they twinned in new items from Burberry X Supreme‘s new collaboration on Wednesday, March 16! The pair rocked a shearling bomber style jacket ($598) with the iconic beige, red and black Burberry check pattern, featuring the British brands’ logo and Supreme’s emblem on the back.

Underneath, the two wore “Supreme” logo t-shirts placed on a square of Burberry check pattern, with the “WAP” rapper going with a white cropped cut and Offset choosing a black edition. “Date night,” Cardi captioned the cute post, that already racked up over 1.5 million likes in under three hours. The duo also sported matching Beanies to stay cozy that read “Loverboy.”

Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, highlighted their date night via her Instagram stories also giving fans a look at her glam makeup. The New York native sported a crisp black cat liner over a dramatic nude eye, paired with a lined, glossy nude lip. “Date night with daddy…I mean, I put it on,” she quipped as she gave the camera a kiss. The couple, sans daughter Kulture, 3, and their 6 month old son, enjoyed a chilled cocktail and a Mexican feast.

The two seemed to enjoy a sauced up burger and crinkle-cut fries, tortilla chips with a side of guacamole and queso, along with edamame (a go-to Japanese snack). A sweet treat was also on the table: a scoop of ice cream — presumably vanilla — topped with an oreo. “Mmm,” Cardi declared as she filmed the dinner before chowing down. Bon appetit!

Burberry and Supreme nearly broke the internet when they dropped their first-ever capsule collection earlier this week on March 10. The line marked the first time the British brand, which is steeped in the tradition, embraced a skater inspired collaboration. The limited edition line included the down puffer jacket sported by Cardi and Offset, as well as a leather collared trench, skateboard, denim trucker jacket and more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 4, Twin With Matching Braids In Cute Photo

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s son is growing up to look so much like his dad, in a sweet photo that Drake shared of the two. Drake, 35, and his son Adonis Graham, 4, are an adorable father-son duo! The rapper posted a selfie of himself and his little guy sporting the same braids to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday March 15. Adonis looked just like his daddy with the same braids that Drake was wearing. It was a totally sweet photo of the singer bonding with his boy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Urban Islandz

Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track. Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

The Supreme and Burberry Collab Is Real, and Here’s What It Looks Like

Murmurs about a potential collaboration between Burberry and Supreme hit back in January (via the Supreme Leaks News Instagram account), and confirmation arrived earlier this week by way of a fit pic from rapper A$AP Nast, of Harlem’s very own A$AP Mob. In repose on a chaise lounge, Nast wore head-to-toe Burberry nova check embroidered with the brand’s sans-serif logo introduced by creative director Riccardo Tisci in 2018, its OG “Equestrian Knight” motif, and the Supreme box logo. That’s quadruple-branded.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Date Night#Cardi B Offset Twin#Supreme#Burberry X Supreme#British#Wap
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Anne Hathaway Slays In High Slit Cut Out Gown For ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere With Jared Leto

Working those angles! Anne was the center of attention in her sexy blue and black gown at the debut of the limited series, about the rise and fall of WeWork. Anna Hathaway, 39, oozed pure elegance on the red carpet premiere of Apple TV+’s WeCrashed on Thursday, Mar. 17 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. The star showed off her style in a chic blue and black David Koma dress at the debut of the show, which covers the dramatic rise and fall of the co-working startup WeWork and its leaders.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Slays Plunging Latex Top While Twinning With Sis Hennessy For New Versace Campaign

Cardi B and Hennessy looked like twins in a photoshoot for Versace rocking latex tops and matching multi-colored bottoms. Cardi B, 29, and her sister Hennessy, 26, may not be twins but they might as well be! The two looked nearly identical as they posed for a Versace campaign. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked a plunging pink latex top and multi-colored leggings while her sister wore a blue latex top and a mini skirt in the same pattern as Cardi’s leggings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart, 77, & Wife Penny Lancaster, 50, Match In Silver On Date Night At Annabel’s — Photo

The British lovebirds, who have been married since 2007, dressed in matching silver ensembles for Annabel’s 70s-themed fourth anniversary party. Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster enjoyed a date night at London’s popular private club Annabel’s on Thursday, March 10. The couple matched in silver ensembles as they stepped out to celebrate Annabel’s 70s-themed fourth anniversary at 46 Berkeley Square. Rod, 77, and Penny, 50, posed for photos at the event, which raised money to support Ukraine, and they looked absolutely incredible decked out in their disco-themed outfits.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Lowe, 58, Flexes His Muscles With Son John, 27, In Birthday Tribute: ‘What A Father’

The ‘Parks & Rec’ star’s younger son posted a throwback and a new photo of himself and his dad for his birthday!. A belated happy birthday to Rob Lowe! The actor’s 27-year-old son John Owen took to his Instagram to wish his dad a happy birthday on Thursday March 17. The first photo was a throwback to when John was a baby, with his dad holding him and both giving a blank look into the camera. The second featured a more current photo of the father-son duo showing their muscles while they both flex.
CELEBRITIES
Urban Islandz

Drake, Rihanna Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram, Twitter Reacts

Did Drake and Rihanna join others celebrities who quietly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion?. Fans have reacted to the latest development that Rihanna and Drake have unfollowed Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Rihanna also removed Megan Thee Stallion‘s Fenty collaboration from the Fenty Beauty website.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
159K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy