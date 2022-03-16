ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Woman Found Dead On Springside Ave

By Staff
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
Police are investigating an apparently untimely death on the west side of town.

It involved a woman who was found Wednesday afternoon on Springside Avenue.

An anonymous caller dialed 911 at 2:10 p.m. to report that a woman on the side of the road appeared to be dead.

The fire department responded first and determined the woman was indeed already deceased, according to Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy. She was found by a guardrail.

They held the scene for police, who arrived soon after. The medical examiner’s office was contacted as well.

Police consider the circumstances of her death ​“suspicious” but it is too early to determine whether the death was a homicide.

