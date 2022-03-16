ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry Township, PA

Crash in Construction Zone

By news@thesunontheweb.com
thesunontheweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo vehicles collided in a construction zone at the intersection of Route 230 and...

news.thesunontheweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Londonderry Township, PA
Londonderry Township, PA
Accidents
Londonderry Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Ems
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
The Hill

Judge finds that ex-county clerk Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' constitutional rights

A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license. U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky found Davis guilty of violating the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs in the case, David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith, according to the court document. The matter will likely go to trial to determine the damages.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy