ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin, PA

Tourney Champs

By news@thesunontheweb.com
thesunontheweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lower Dauphin girls 5/6th grade travel basketball team recently won the...

news.thesunontheweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Dauphin, PA
Juniata County, PA
Sports
County
Juniata County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Dauphin, PA
Sports
Dauphin, PA
Basketball
Dauphin, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Juniata County, PA
Education
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Highschoolsports
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
The Hill

Judge finds that ex-county clerk Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' constitutional rights

A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license. U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky found Davis guilty of violating the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs in the case, David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith, according to the court document. The matter will likely go to trial to determine the damages.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy