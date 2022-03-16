ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta takes down deepfake of Ukraine’s President Zelensky surrendering

By Taylor Hatmaker
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher explained that the company removed the content for breaking its rules against “manipulated media,” a form of multimedia misinformation that often manifests as video edited to depict a public figure saying something that they never actually said. The misleading video...

techcrunch.com

Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is now emerging on the world stage as a voice of hope and resilience for the people of Ukraine. “I have no panic or tears in me. I will be calm and confident,” she wrote on social media. Since her husband President Zelenskyy has entered office, Zelenska has focused her work on several key issues, including women’s rights. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 2, 2022.
EUROPE
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY

