ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hal Steinbrenner defends Yankees’ payroll with big free agents still available

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

TAMPA — When the offseason began, Yankee fans dreamed of adding Corey Seager or, in some cases, Carlos Correa, to play shortstop and more recently, of Freddie Freeman to take over at first base.

Reality hit them this week, when the team instead traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and agreed to terms with Anthony Rizzo, both far cheaper options than the top-of-the-market players who were available.

On Wednesday, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner defended his commitment to the team, noting that the payroll is already over the first threshold of the competitive balance tax under the new collective bargaining agreement.

“Look, it’s a consideration,” Steinbrenner said of the threshold at George M. Steinbrenner Field. “That’s my job every year: To make sure we’re financially responsible. We’ve got a lot of partners and banks and bond holders and things like that that I answer to. At the same time, it’s always our goal to field a championship team.”

The owner pointed to the limited ticket revenue in 2020 and last season as something that still impacts the payroll and others have noted the Yankees picked up the $50 million remaining on the final two years of Josh Donaldson’s contract in the trade with Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hhq2o_0ehKaMU800
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner speaking at spring training in Tampa, Fla. on March 16, 2022.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good history of having high payrolls and putting a good amount of resources into the players,” Steinbrenner said.

He added “a lot of the larger market clubs got hit the hardest” by COVID’s economic fallout.

“Our expenses, whether we’re playing or not, are a little greater,” Steinbrenner said. “In New York, everything costs more.”

There’s also the “$80-plus million” annual payment they make to the city on the bond they have on Yankee Stadium.

“We can talk about our revenues, but we’ve got to talk about expenses, too,’’ Steinbrenner said. “We’ve got some significant ones. It was a tough two years.”

He’s also aware of what’s happening across town, where Steve Cohen is spending enough that the new fourth CBT threshold has been called “The Cohen Tax.”

Steinbrenner said he doesn’t feel pressured to spend more because of Cohen’s prowess.

“I think everybody expects that I do [feel pressure], but the answer is no because I can’t control what resources other owners or other teams have and what they’re gonna do with those resources,’’ Steinbrenner said. “I make the same commitment every year, my family does, which is to do everything we’re able to do to field a championship-caliber team and win a World Series. I will continue to do everything I’m able to do to accomplish that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aL9SC_0ehKaMU800
Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman remain available in MLB free agency.

The owner is also looking ahead with the rest of the organization at top prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, which is why the likes of Seager and Marcus Semien ended up in Texas.

“I know which guys, obviously, you’re talking about,” Steinbrenner said when asked about Correa and Freeman, as well as Matt Olson, who was traded from Oakland to Atlanta. “We do have two incredible prospects I am excited to give a chance to. Things like that play into it.”

But he insisted he didn’t rule anything out at the beginning of the offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLWcX_0ehKaMU800
Hal Steinbrenner speaking to reporters outside the Yankees’ clubhouse in Tampa, Fla. on March 16, 2022.

“A lot of things play into it, but I consider everything,’’ Steinbrenner said. “I think you know me well enough to know — and [Cashman] will tell you — I am willing to consider and discuss anything my baseball people bring to me and that process was done this year, as it is every year. We left no stone unturned.”

This year’s payroll, Steinbrenner said, is not being affected by a potential Aaron Judge extension.

Steinbrenner said Judge, “is a very special player and a great Yankee. We will be having conversations [regarding an extension] in the weeks to come.”

As Cashman and Judge said previously, the focus right now is putting together this year’s roster, since there’s not much time before Opening Day.

“My directive to [Cashman] when this lockout ended [was], ‘We’ve got Aaron this year. Let’s focus on what we need to bring in to make this team better [this season].”

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Matt Olson
Empire Sports Media

Yankees Rumors: The latest on a potential Brett Gardner reunion

The New York Yankees have taken a more cost-efficient route this off-season, solving holes on the roster. While they did consume the contract of Josh Donaldson, which will pay him $50 million over the next two seasons, the Bombers have otherwise been conservative with their approach. The Yankees plugged their shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo at first base, passing on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves’ offer to Freddie Freeman before he signed with Dodgers

Freddie Freeman finally got his wish on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers handed him a six-year, $162 million deal, making this team immediate World Series favorites. While it’s no secret that Freeman was keen on returning to the Atlanta Braves, it appears they were just not willing to give him a six-year extension.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Free Agents#Yankee Stadium#Covid
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Royals could blow up Yankees-A’s trade talks

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.): MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “The Royals are indeed talking to the A’s about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after ‘22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas.”
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy