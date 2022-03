Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Tweed were photographed walking out of Erewhon Supermarket in L.A. with an abundance of groceries. Apparently celebrities are just like us! Gene Simmons, 72, and his wife Shannon Tweed, 64, went grocery shopping for themselves in L.A. on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24). The couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, were pictured walking out of Erewhon Supermarket with their purchases. Shannon pushed a cart filled with groceries towards their vehicle in the store’s parking lot, as her famous husband held one bag of groceries in his arms.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO