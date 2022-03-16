Springview Manor to open memory care unit

The memory care unit has several communal spaces, including a living room, dining area and outdoor patio.

LIMA —Springview Manor on Wednesday unveiled a newly renovated residential wing that will act as its Alzheimer’s and dementia care unit, new services for the assisted living community.

The specialty is new for Springview Manor, which recently renovated an older residential wing to accommodate the addition of dementia and Alzheimer’s care in anticipation of growing demand for these services as the Baby Boom generation ages, putting them at risk for dementia.

Two residents are set to move into the space soon, but the memory care wing can house up to 14 adults when it is at full capacity.

Each resident shares a room with one other resident.

The unit is stocked with communal spaces, like a living room, dining area, kitchenette and fenced-in patio. But the space is also secured so residents can wander around without wandering onto a busy road or getting hurt, said Shanna Barns, Springview Manor executive director.

Springview Manor opened its facility for a brief reception and tours of the new memory care wing Wednesday.

The assisted living community uses a “best friend” approach to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, in which caregivers try to ease the resident’s stress by learning their favorite songs, hobbies and memories.

“They learn to become their best friend,” said Shanna Barns, Springview Manor executive director. “That helps with care, and that resident has less stress on them from having a different caregiver all the time.”

She added: “Even though they may not know their name, they know that person (caregiver). They know that person loves them.”