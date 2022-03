Oklahoma (12-6) bounced back from Friday’s loss to New Orleans (11-6) to defeat the Privateers 13-8 on Saturday in Norman. OU compiled a season-high 19 hits, including eight in the first two innings. Every Sooners batter notched a hit, and redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson led the way by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway batted 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run of his own.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO