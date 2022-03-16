Tarte Just Brought Back Its Iconic ’90s Blush & I Feel Like I’m a Teen Again

Click here to read the full article.

Sometimes there’s a scent or a sound that transports you back to a time. That happened to me just by looking at photos of Tarte’s Cheek Stain . It was all of a sudden 1999 again and I was in middle school applying the gel blush right on the apples of my cheeks, probably using too much and blending with my fingers and making a mess. I loved that blush and I never felt cooler than when I swiped it on right from the stick. It seems everyone is feeling nostalgic because Tarte brought back this iconic product after more than two decades . (Wow, I’m old.)

Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte, created her first product, a cheek stain, out of her NYC apartment. It became a massive best-seller because, at the time, there really weren’t many cream or stick blushes — definitely not like there is now. The rest was history and Tarte was born . Now, more than two decades later (again, old!), Tarte has listened to fans who have been begging the cheek stains to make a comeback and re-released three iconic shades: the OG Flush (a red berry), Tipsy (a warm coral) and Exposed (a luminous neutral).

For a limited time, you can grab them in an affordable set (a $78.12 value!) Choose from two different shade combinations.

If you’re not an old millennial like me and aren’t familiar with Tarte’s Cheek Stains, you’re in for a treat. The vegan formula contains sustainably harvested maracuja, as well as what the brand calls T5 Superfruit Complex, an antioxidant blend of goji, acai, acerola, pomegranate and maracuja. It’s made with up to 36 percent water so feels cool on the skin. The result is seriously hydrating but not at all greasy. Plus, the stain really lasts all day and is buildable from a more natural look to a dramatic pop of color.

Right now, your best bet is to grab the duo at a discount on QVC’s website while you can. Then, Tarte Cheek Stain will be available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty on March 20.