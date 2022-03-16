ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tarte Just Brought Back Its Iconic ’90s Blush & I Feel Like I’m a Teen Again

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes there’s a scent or a sound that transports you back to a time. That happened to me just by looking at photos of Tarte’s Cheek Stain . It was all of a sudden 1999 again and I was in middle school applying the gel blush right on the apples of my cheeks, probably using too much and blending with my fingers and making a mess. I loved that blush and I never felt cooler than when I swiped it on right from the stick. It seems everyone is feeling nostalgic because Tarte brought back this iconic product after more than two decades . (Wow, I’m old.)

Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte, created her first product, a cheek stain, out of her NYC apartment. It became a massive best-seller because, at the time, there really weren’t many cream or stick blushes — definitely not like there is now. The rest was history and Tarte was born . Now, more than two decades later (again, old!), Tarte has listened to fans who have been begging the cheek stains to make a comeback and re-released three iconic shades: the OG Flush (a red berry), Tipsy (a warm coral) and Exposed (a luminous neutral).

For a limited time, you can grab them in an affordable set (a $78.12 value!) Choose from two different shade combinations.



Tarte Cheek Stain Duo $35


Buy Now

If you’re not an old millennial like me and aren’t familiar with Tarte’s Cheek Stains, you’re in for a treat. The vegan formula contains sustainably harvested maracuja, as well as what the brand calls T5 Superfruit Complex, an antioxidant blend of goji, acai, acerola, pomegranate and maracuja. It’s made with up to 36 percent water so feels cool on the skin. The result is seriously hydrating but not at all greasy. Plus, the stain really lasts all day and is buildable from a more natural look to a dramatic pop of color.

Right now, your best bet is to grab the duo at a discount on QVC’s website while you can. Then, Tarte Cheek Stain will be available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty on March 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0ehKZAzn00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Target Shoppers Agree: This $13 Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C Serum Gives a ‘Nice, Dewy & Fresh-Faced’ Glow

Click here to read the full article. If you love the brightening effects of vitamin C serums, and can’t go more than a few others without applying hyaluronic acid, then do I have news for you. There’s a combination skincare essential that packs each of those skin-saving ingredients into one bottle, and Target shoppers are seriously obsessed with it. Lumene’s Valo Glow Boost Essence Serum is everything dull and lifeless skin needs: it’s brightening, hydrating and energizing. It uses two different forms of vitamin C—wild arctic cloudberry and bio-available vitamin C—to ensure that your skin gets as much of the nutrient...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

The ‘Magical’ Anti-Aging Face Oil That Replaces Makeup Is 25% Off Thanks to SkinStore’s Massive Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much-needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to...
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Reacted to His NFL Return After Fans Blamed Her For His Retirement

Click here to read the full article. Sharing her support. Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s return to retirement message was shared on social media—and let’s just say it was as sweet as one could expect. The model, 41, offered a supportive comment under her husband’s Instagram post on March 13, 2022, where he announced that he’s officially returning to the NFL after publicly announcing his retirement from the league less than two months prior. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen wrote. Brady, for his part, explained his decision to return to football following his retirement announcement. “These...
NFL
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kim Just Posted Her 1st Instagram With Pete After Telling Kanye He Needs to ‘Accept’ Their Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Getting serious. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official. After almost five months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member became Instagram official on March 11, 2022, after Kim posted her first photos with Pete on social media. The post—which Kim captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”—included two photos of her and Pete. The first photo showed Kim in sunglasses, a feather coat and metallic boots as Pete, dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket and dark jeans, laid his head in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blush#Sunscreen#Vegan#Pomegranate#Begging
StyleCaster

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Is Officially Settled—Here’s How Much She’s Paying Her Ex-Husband

Click here to read the full article. Nearly two years after splitting from her ex-husband, Kelly Clarkson’s divorce settlement has officially been finalized. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share two children together: a 7-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a 5-year-old son, Remington Alexander. In September 2021, the Kelly Clarkson Show host was officially declared legally single. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly when Clarkson filed for divorce, the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s split from Blackstock was a “long time” coming. “The relationship had been on the rocks...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Is Slowly Making Baggy Jeans Part Of Her Signature Uniform

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber is the Regina George of the fashion world. A typical morning getting dressed goes something like this: Hailey Bieber wore an oversized blazer, so I wore an oversized blazer. But now, Hailey Bieber’s jeans are the most recent wardrobe staple to start an imitation frenzy—the model wore baggy jeans two days in a row last week. Don’t you dare call her an outfit repeater, though. She’s a trendsetter! Previous trends that Hailey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Shop at Nordstrom for Basics and Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These New Styles

Okay, the truth is that I shop at Nordstrom for a range of products when I am looking to add a few fresh pieces to my wardrobe. But I'd say the main categories I hit up first would have to be basics and shoes. I mean, come on. The Nordstrom shoe department? Epic. I recently mixed these Nordstrom pieces into my offering, so I thought I'd bring you an edit of other basics and shoes I'm into.
APPAREL
womansday.com

28 Best Dresses on Amazon for a Fast and Easy Wardrobe Upgrade

Thinking about refreshing your closet for spring, summer and beyond? Shopping for dresses IRL can be totally daunting — all the driving, parking, schlepping, trying on. And that’s to say nothing of the sticker shock you might experience when you take your purchases to the register. Say what...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

Zara’s Viral Pink Dress Sold Out—But These 7 Satin Slips Are Just As Chic

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If, like me, you peruse your local Zara on a weekly basis, there’s a chance you saw the viral Pink Slip Dress long before it rose to fame on the bodies of TikTok Fashion Girlies everywhere. Zara hauls are commonplace on the app, but for some reason, users became fixated on this one dress as—for lack of better explanation—the diamond of the season. Everyone had to have it, and so, it sold out....
APPAREL
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect "Cling-Free" Maxi Dress for Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you ask me, the onset of spring means one thing and one thing only: It's time to go dress shopping. The in-between season is the perfect time of year to rock flowy dresses with different shoes, jackets, and accessories, depending on the day's weather. Of course, Amazon is already stocked with affordable options, and shoppers especially love the Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress that's on sale for $37.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).
LIFESTYLE
People

This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every time Katie Holmes steps out, she introduces us to yet another fashion staple we didn't know we needed. The actress somehow always finds a happy medium between fashion-forward and practical, so when we learned that she always has a Kate Spade handbag in her closet, we knew we needed to add one (or two) to our collection ASAP. And luckily, there are a lot of spring-ready bags marked down right now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy