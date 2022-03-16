Metro area marching band needs help to get to national performance

SOUTH FULTON. Ga. — Fulton County high school marching band has dreams of playing in a parade in Washington D.C. to tell their story on a national stage.

“You tell the real story of our community,” Dextor Bailey said.

Bailey is the leader of the Creekside High School Marching Band. He and his students are proud to be from Fairburn, and they want the entire nation to hear. “I’m sure you can tell in the background, these kids are excited about the opportunity to travel,” Bailey said.

All the way to Washington, D.C. for the National Independence Day Parade. The Creekside “Sounds of the Seminoles” as they’re called, hasn’t had a chance to go on the road since COVID-19 first hit. “Some people don’t get a chance to do this. Some people have never left Georgia at all,” head drum major Janiah Fears said.

But it’s pricey. $885 per person. 110 band members. “This program keeps so many kids out of trouble. My own kid included,” Ulysses Smallwood said. Band parents like Smallwood have helped raise $30,000 so far, but they have nearly $70,000 to go.

“Being the only school representing Fulton County is a big deal,” hip-hop star Pastor Troy said.

He is one of Creekside’s most well-known graduates. He’s pitching in to help raise more funds. “It means a lot because this trip is expensive. You only get certain opportunities once in a lifetime,” piccolo player Erekais Prator said.

Band director Dextor Bailey says these kids deserve it. He hopes they can raise the money.

“We have wonderful people, and y’all know that,” he told his students.

If you’d like to help, check out www.creeksidebands.org or #SOSRoad2DC.