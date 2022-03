Hope Women's basketball end the 2022 season with a 32-1 record and a National Championship. The Dutch beat Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA DIII women's title game 71-58. This is the third championship in program history for Hope. They are now one of just three Division III programs in the country with three titles. Washington University in St. Louis has claimed five titles; Amherst College (Mass.) are also in that list.

BASKETBALL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO