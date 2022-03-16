ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SDSU prepares to face Providence

By Sean Bower
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KELO) — The NCAA Tournament’s first round inches closer as games get underway on Thursday, including the SDSU Men’s match-up against Providence.

The South Dakota State Men held a shoot around earlier on Wednesday and will practice once more as they get in the final preparations for tomorrow’s contest against Providence. The Jacks come into the tournament on the nation’s longest win streak of 21 games. SDSU hasn’t lost since December 15 when they fell at Missouri State.

The Jacks other three losses have come at Idaho, at Alabama and against Washington at the Sanford Pentagon as they’re 30-4 overall coming into tomorrow’s matchup.

SDSU brings ‘some’ experience into NCAA Tournament

While they may be the 13-seed, Head Coach Eric Henderson knows his team won’t catch anyone by surprise based on what they’ve done this year.

“When we went out to Washington and played Washington State out there and beat them, I think that — I mean, I think people started to recognize, ‘Hey, they’re a pretty talented bunch and a group that can compete with a lot of different teams.’ Even when we lost to Alabama, even though we gave up about 104, which wasn’t very fun, we were competitive, and it was a fun game to play. It’s just we couldn’t get any stops. We’ll take those experiences to help us tomorrow,” Henderson said.

He also added that Oral Roberts’ run last season should also show the quality of teams that come out of the Summit League.

KELOLAND Sports NCAA tournament coverage

South Dakota State is playing Providence for the first time ever Thursday.

Though it’s a 4 vs. 13 matchup, SDSU’s game against Providence isn’t quite a David vs. Goliath matchup as SDSU comes in with 30 wins on the year, but it is in how these two teams physically stand up to each other.

SDSU isn’t necessarily a small team, especially across the Summit League but compared to Providence, there’s quite a bit of difference in size. The Friars five projected starters all stand at least 6’4″ and three of those five stand 6’7″ or taller, including their leading scorer Nate Watson, who’s listed at 6’10”. With just three players part of the regular rotation 6’7″ or taller, SDSU knows they’ll have their hands full on both ends of the floor.

“Coach Cooley does a terrific job, and their size with Watson and Horchler and just their positional size is something we’ve talked about as a staff. We certainly understand who we are, but we have to do a good job of protecting the paint,” Henderson said.

“They’re really physical on defense, and if you turn the ball over, they get out of transition, and they’re really well in transition. If they don’t have anything, they run their sets really well, and they’re really stubborn in what they want to do on offense,” SDSU Sophomore guard Baylor Scheierman said.

SDSU and Providence cross paths at 11:40 a.m. CT on Thursday.

