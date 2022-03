The merger creates one of the largest residential and commercial agencies in Northern Nevada. Keller Williams Group One, Inc. (KWGO) based in Reno, Nevada is proud to announce the successful merger of Keller Williams Sierra Nevada (KWSN). Within the merger, KWGO will now operate the KWSN Sparks location with its 90 REALTORS®. “This merger is a natural fit,” says Jared Russell, Operating Partner of KWGO, “Our operations were already so in sync it made sense for us to all come together under the KWGO umbrella.”

RENO, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO