Dr. Robert Donahoo: Alley’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ has a 21st century pulse and verve

Elizabeth Bunch as Elinor Dashwood and Melissa Pritchett as Marianne Dashwood in Alley Theatre’s production of "Sense and Sensibility." (Photo by Lynn Lane)

Balance.

As a child, it’s a game, a moment of play, hopping onto a curb, jutting out arms like fragile wings, and teetering our way down the street. With age, we stop imagining ourselves as the acrobat on a circus highwire far above the rings and crowds; we simply wonder at our ability — our hope — that we’ll transverse the kitchen floor without a stumble. But what about balance during all the years in-between?

This is a question key to the fiction of Jane Austen, but in the Alley Theatre’s stage adaptation of her 1811 novel “Sense and Sensibility,” it also names the method for brilliantly resurrecting the quaint and musty manners of rural England and giving them a distinctly 21st century pulse and verve.

Playwright Kate Hamill’s script keeps at its center the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne, who embody the opposing qualities named in the title. Both are gentlewomen of reduced circumstances — an Austen staple — looking to marriage as an economic necessity, but Elinor, despite intense feelings, tries to govern herself by her “sense” or reason. Marianne, her slightly younger sibling, though a sensible person in most respects, allows her “sensibility” or feelings to be her guide. Thus, once a few suiters are stirred in, the plot is set. As acted by Elizabeth Bunch and Melissa Pritchett, their characters cling closely to Austen’s depiction in her novel and embody the search for balance in some sort of matrimonial golden mean. Bunch as Elinor seems to physically squeeze her emotions into her tiny frame, elbows pressed to her side to lock them in. Pritchett as Marianne is almost volcanic as she allows both her joys and pains to spew out even as she rushes about the stage with seemingly boundless energy.

Hamill’s script and the direction of Adriana Baer, however, sets up another balance: one between the prim and proper Austenian world of Elinor and Marianne and the exaggerated cartoon nature of most everyone else: relatives, suitors, social equals, and, especially, peeping, whispering servants. Played by actors in multiple roles, they peer down from a balcony, look over a hedge, wander in and out, repeatedly transgressing the ordered society suggested by the Dashwoods. Ignoring gender definitions, males appear as women, women as males. They fill the dance scenes, keep the audience informed on plot developments, and generally offer a counterweight to the proper English world of Austen and her heroines. They are hilarious, colorful exaggerations that offset the romantic melodrama with more 21st century comedy.

And in doing so, they breathe life into what could be a dated tale pleasing to Austen aficionados only. Todd Waite, Dylan Godwin, Michelle Elaine, Melissa Molano, David Rainey and Christopher Salazar, Chris Hutchison, and Christine Friale — all familiar faces at the Alley — never cease to delight, and the best of them toss in subtle touches — body movements, vocal inflections — that Austen would likely never have conceived.

The production, under Baer’s masterful direction, swings between these two kinds of worlds, creating a balancing act as risky and rewarding as that of any other tightrope walker. The result is a production that avoids the fate one character defines as “all fashion and no fortune” — a poverty of falling into extremes rather than merely tilting in one direction before an act of self-righting keeps the walker in motion.

In playing with balance, “Sense and Sensibility’s” arrival at a happy ending becomes — dear Jane, forgive me for borrowing from an old beer commercial! — less predictable and more fulfilling. Elinor’s closing words, “I knew! I knew” announce the destination the audience wants and, perhaps in these perilous times of pandemic and war, needs: a still moment in a tumultuous time.

Jane Austen on stage in the 21st century? This production shows it makes more sense than one might suppose — sense balanced by sensibilities we need just as much.

“Sense and Sensibility” is on the main stage of Houston’s Alley Theatre through March 27.

Dr. Robert Donahoo is a professor at Sam Houston State University and writes theater reviews for The Courier.