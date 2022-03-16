ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Hampton Roads Community Foundation giving $150K in grants to local nonprofits serving communities of color

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is giving $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits serving communities of color.

Officials from the foundation say the grants are part of their commitment to racial equity. Applications for these Advancing Equity grants are due March 31.

The program’s purpose is to increase funding for nonprofits that are focused on helping people of color. Awards will range from $2,000 to $10,000 each for the nonprofits to use as they see fit.

Nonprofits led by people of color usually run on small budgets, affecting how many people they can help. Nonprofits applying for this grant don’t have to be led by people of color, but they must serve a majority of people of color.

To address this problem in the region, the community foundation will provide grants to such nonprofits in South Hampton Roads as well as Franklin and Isle of Wight County.

To apply for the grant, CLICK HERE .

