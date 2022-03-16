Webster Furniture has new owners in 2022

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Outer is already making some of the best outdoor furniture in the game, but now it's released its coolest thing yet. Outer took its already-great patio furniture and gave it a white aluminum frame. While aluminum is already anti-overheating, this new white powder coating contains reflective pigments that deflects infrared light, which Outer says stays 20 percent cooler to the touch. And like the other pieces in its lineup, the furniture is weather resistant, and it's guaranteed to last for over 10 years.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO