Here's How To Watch The 2022 Academy Awards

By Vinney Wong
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After numerous delays caused the COVID-19 pandemic, the 94th Academy Awards will finally be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, the Oscars are expected to be quite an event with movie stars, directors, producers, and cinematographers...

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

