HS BASKETBALL: Midessa Warriors win second game at national tourney

Graphic shows a basketball bouncing off a rim. (Kurt Strazdins/ALL)

The Midessa Warriors got their second win at the National Christian Home School basketball championship tournament on Tuesday in Springfield, Missouri.

The Warriors defeated MCW Warriors out of Monroe, Wisconsin, 60-54, as they held off a late rally.

Wesley Sherrill led the Midessa Warriors with 28 points and Steven Cooley had 13.

The Midessa Warriors are now 2-1 in the tournament.

Midessa Warriors 60, MCW Warriors 54

Midessa Warriors scoring – Matt Castillo 7, Steven Cooley 13, Jefferson Pond 5, Caden Edwards 2, Cole Rawls 4, Kohl Bremerman 2, Wesley Sherrill 28, Nate Rawls.