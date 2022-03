No. 1 goes down! The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels just knocked one-seed Baylor, the defending champs, out of the Big Dance in an overtime thriller. The Tar Heels raced out to a 25-point lead in the second half in what was shaping up to be a comfortable victory for Hubert Davis’ team. However, Brady Manek’s ejection flipped the momentum. Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears ramped up their defensive effort and hit clutch shot after clutch shot to erase UNC’s 25-point lead and send the game to overtime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO