5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Boys Regional Championship

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s 5th Quarter… Wednesday?

Yes, you heard that right. With college basketball games all day Friday, the 5th Quarter is making a special Wednesday appearance, and it couldn’t be a better night for it.

It’s Regional Championship night and the stakes are MASSIVE.

Tonight’s Big Game is out at Williamston High School where the Hornets are hosting Lansing Catholic. The two teams met earlier this season for Lansing Catholic’s season opener and Willy won big, but a lot has happened since. The Hornets are still undefeated on the season and are the top-ranked team in Division 2.

And tying things all together, these two squads were supposed to meet in the District Final back in 2020, but COVID-19 got in the way. So this matchup is a long time coming, and it there will be a packed house to see it go down.

But that’s just the start of the local action we’ll be following. As always, check out this page throughout the evening for scores and highlights.

BIG GAME: DIVISION 2 – FINAL: Williamston 56, Lansing Catholic 35

DIVISION 1 – FINAL/2OT: Kalamazoo Central 70, Okemos 62

DIVISION 3 – FINAL: Bath 62 vs. Michigan Center 51

DIVISION 3 – FINAL: Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Ravenna 38

DIVISION 4 – FINAL: Fulton 47, Saginaw Nouvel 42

