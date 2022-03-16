ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys break down latest Murdaugh charges, say investigations could lead to more indictments

By Riley Benson
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Attorney Alex Murdaugh and a suspended attorney, longtime friend, and alleged accomplice of Murdaugh’s are facing dozens of new state grand jury charges related to millions of dollars in missing death settlement money. Attorneys say this is a step towards justice but believe more charges could be coming.

Alex Murdaugh’s latest charges stem from allegedly giving a false statement related to an insurance transaction. Murdaugh’s alleged accomplice, Cory Fleming, is facing 18 indictments tied to millions in misappropriated death settlement money.

“When we looked at the allegations against the single defendant, against Murdaugh alone, it was hard to understand how he could do that without anyone else knowing,” says Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon. “Well that question has been answered.”

The new charges are the latest in the mounting case against Alex Murdaugh. He’s now been charged with 75 state grand jury counts. Condon believes it’s a black eye on the legal profession.

“Disappointing in the same breathe as well as shocking that members of my profession would stoop so low really to do such things,” says Condon.

The round of charges are tied to more than $4 million in missing death settlement money from the death of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield who died in what has been describe by Murdaugh as a trip and fall accident. Condon says it provides some perspective.

Attorney Ronnie Richter who represents the Estate of Gloria Satterfield says the state will focus on the intent of Cory Fleming.

“When he did what he did, did he act with criminal intent or not and that is the focus of the state at this point,” says Richter.

Fleming’s 18 charges include Criminal Conspiracy, Money Laundering and more. Richter says the charges will focus on Fleming’s involvement and role in the missing money.

“His defense as I understand it is that Alex Murdaugh had lead on those matters and that he trusted that Alex was doing the right thing with those monies,” says Richter related to Fleming’s believed defense.

Fleming was later suspended from practicing law in South Carolina and was among the first to repay the Satterfield family.

“They were the first to come forward and make peace with the Satterfield’s and so how that plays out in the criminal front, I don’t know,” says Richter.

The new charges are just the latest twist in the growing case. Richter says more investigations into additional people are underway.

“This is one of those cases where it takes a village and it looks like there were a lot of players involved,” says Richter.

Fleming will face a bond hearing on his 18 indictments Thursday morning in front of Judge Allison Lee. Judge Lee granted Murdaugh a $7 million bond on the other state grand jury charges last December.

