Jonesboro Police Department asks for public’s help with identifying man
JONESBORO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have witnessed an incident at an Aldi supermarket on February 14, 2022. The man is pictured below.
Police reported that if you know the man or can help with identification, you should call them at (870)-935-5657 . According to officers, if you call them, use the reference number 1451 and ask for Detective PJ Williams.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0