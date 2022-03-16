ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro Police Department asks for public’s help with identifying man

By My Sherie Johnson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auzba_0ehKUq5o00

JONESBORO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have witnessed an incident at an Aldi supermarket on February 14, 2022. The man is pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pN9x2_0ehKUq5o00
Photo courtesy Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page
Photo courtesy Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page

Police reported that if you know the man or can help with identification, you should call them at (870)-935-5657 . According to officers, if you call them, use the reference number 1451 and ask for Detective PJ Williams.

