NFL

Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry visiting Falcons

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons were still part of the sweepstakes to potentially land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade that could be executed at any point now that the NFL year has opened.

Watson could be joined by a fellow proven commodity if he becomes part of what would be a new-look Atlanta passing attack.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry will visit the Falcons.

As had been expected since even before the 2021 season, the Cleveland Browns made Landry a salary-cap casualty earlier this week after he spent four campaigns with that organization. The 29-year-old recorded 52 catches on 87 targets for 570 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns with two rushing scores across 12 games this past season.

Regardless of where Watson decides to go, the Falcons unquestionably must improve their receiving options this spring. Star Calvin Ridley is suspended indefinitely for betting on league games this past fall, and fellow receiver Russell Gage is reportedly leaving the Falcons to catch passes thrown by quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

