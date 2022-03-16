ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Restaurant Road Trip: Hot Diggety Dawgs

By Joshua Redwine
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

SALEM, W.Va. – The residents of Salem have a new business to get excited about. Pastor Richard and Annette Gibson have wanted to get into the food industry for years and on March 1, their dreams became a reality.

“Recently this place became available to rent, and it’s a month-to-month basis so we were like, ‘Hey this will be a good idea to try our hot dog thing.’” said Gibson.

Gibson said that a hot dog joint has been a topic of discussion for Salem residents, and with people raving about her homemade hot dog chili and Coleslaw for years, Hot Diggety Dawgs was a no-brainer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTb8J_0ehKUaDQ00
Hot Diggety Dawgs sign (WBOY image)

Gibson said that they wanted to cater to what people wanted in the area. “We did a poll a couple of times in our Salem community group and dogs was one of the things that people kept saying, ‘we need a good hot dog place, we need a good hot dog place,’ so that coupled with the fact that people always liked my chili and coleslaw, just kind of did it for us.”

Restaurant Road Trip: WVU Medicine Children’s Cafe

Now, this is not just your typical hot dog joint. The Gibson’s have put their own spin on the normal hot dog and have a variety of items on their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIiWq_0ehKUaDQ00
Hot Diggity Dawg Combo (WBOY image)

Gibson gave us a quick briefing of their menu, saying, “We have a Dawg Bowl which consists of chili and Fritos and cheese, then we have a Diggity Dawg Combo, which is two hot dogs, chips and a drink. And next week, we are going to start serving a Big Dawg Platter, which will be two hot dogs, potato salad and baked beans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IinUj_0ehKUaDQ00
Hot Diggety Dawgs Menu (WBOY image)

The restaurant celebrated its grand opening in Salem on March 16 and was joined by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce for the occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPu7o_0ehKUaDQ00
Hot Diggety Dawgs storefront (WBOY image)

Hot Diggety Dawgs is located at 190 W Main St. in Salem. You can find them on Facebook , or by calling 304-871-6786 . They are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Chili Dog#Road Trip#Dawg#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOY 12 News

Warm week heading into Spring for north-central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It might as well be Spring as temperatures are feeling like it should be in May or June rather than the middle of March. High temperatures in north-central West Virginia Tuesday were well-above average. Normally, the average high temperature in Clarksburg is 54 degrees on March 15th. However, the warmth peaked at […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

These acts are coming to the Robinson Grand this spring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grande Performing Arts Center has begun selling tickets for another country music show this spring. According to a release, country music artist Pam Tillis will join the spring lineup on April 24. “Some days it feels like I was raised on 90s country music,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Demolition continues on buildings destroyed by 2021 fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The second building involved in a 2021 fire, next to the old Produce House was demolished on Thursday. On August 2, 2021, a fire broke out on the corner of Pike and Chestnut streets and damaged multiple buildings. The buildings involved included the old Produce House, which was severely damaged, and two […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy