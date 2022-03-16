ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Miso Robotics Teams With Chipotle On Automated Tortilla Chip-Maker

By Keerthi Vedantam
dot.LA
dot.LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcH6R_0ehKUZHZ00

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene.

If you’re having some chips and guacamole at a local Chipotle in Southern California later this year, there’s a chance you may be enjoying the handiwork of an unorthodox cook: an AI-enabled robot named “Chippy.”

On Wednesday, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain announced that it has partnered with Pasadena-based robotics startup Miso Robotics to bring Chippy to a Southern California location later this year. The “autonomous kitchen assistant,” which uses artificial intelligence to cook and season tortilla chips, is currently being tested at the chain’s Chipotle Cultivate Center innovation hub in Irvine.

Chipotle said it collaborated with Miso to tailor Chippy to its chip-making specifications—from using corn flour and sunflower oil to cook the chips, to seasoning them with salt and lime juice. While the technique remains the same, Chipotle added that the robot is trained to deploy “subtle variations in flavor” to keep things interesting and not “lose the humanity behind our culinary experience.”

"When Chipotle challenged us to see if our technology could meet the brand's high standards for culinary quality, we couldn't wait to flex our engineering and design muscles," Miso Robotics CEO Mike Bell said in a statement. "This partnership will allow us to move into new territory to help improve back-of-house functions and assist team members with their day-to-day responsibilities."

While Chipotle wants to preserve the humanity of the food, there is a big push in the food industry to automate certain processes to drive down the cost of human labor. Miso Robotics already has a partnership with burger chain White Castle where another robot, dubbed “Flippy,” is in charge of cooking french fries, onion rings and chicken tenders. The startup has also created an automated alternative to soda fountains, called “Sippy.” Miso is backed by Santa Monica-based innovation incubator Wavemaker Labs, which focuses on automating the food supply chain from agriculture to food preparation.

If all goes well with Chippy’s Southern California pilot program, Chipotle said it could eventually decided on a “national implementation strategy” for the technology.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Chipotle's Adding a New Chicken Option to the Menu, Its First in 29 Years

Chipotle's culinary team has been working double time to churn out new innovations. In the second half of 2021 alone, the burrito slinger introduced a Plant-Based Chorizo, Smoked Brisket, and an online-exclusive quesadilla. Now, there's even more headed down the pipeline. On Thursday, Chipotle unveiled its latest menu addition: Pollo...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Walmart Is Recalling Its Great Value Tortilla Chips

Product recalls are never good, especially when it comes to food. No one wants to hear that food from the local grocery store is possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria or foreign objects. According to the FDA, there are three classes of recalls: Class I is when "there is a reasonable probability" of "serious adverse health consequences or death." Class II recalls are for products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." And Class III is where it is unlikely that the product will cause health issues.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Tortilla#Tortilla Chip#Mexican#Miso Robotics#Chipotle Cultivate Center
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Subway Added 3 New Meat-Stacked Italian Sandwiches to Its Menu

In an ongoing commitment to keep its menu fresh, Subway is adding two new Italian-style sandwiches to its national menu, featuring bold ingredients like mozzarella, capicola, and tangy vinaigrette. The chain partnered with Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and proud Italian, to launch these new options. "Our...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Mashed

Breakfast Hand Pies Recipe

Once upon a time — that time being your own elementary school days — the ultimate portable breakfast was a Pop Tart. Unless your family were really fancy, in which case you might have experienced the true luxury that is a Toaster Strudel. The best thing about Pop Tarts' puffier cousins is that they also came in a savory version, Toaster Scrambles, which were loaded with cheese and breakfast meats. Nowadays, it's hard to find a hipster coffee shop that doesn't offer some variant of homemade Pop Tarts, but where are the artisanal Toaster Scrambles?
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Here's How Blaze Pizza Recommends Reheating Its Pies

Unless you're a staunch supporter of cold pizza, chances are you've been on the receiving end of the internet's conflicting advice regarding reheating leftover slices. There's the microwave for the famished and unfussy; the air fryer for the modernists; the cast-iron skillet for the purists; the griddle for people who like to use the word "retrogradation"; the gas grill for the exhibitionists; and the oven for everyone else.
RESTAURANTS
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Lemon Herb Chicken Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen!. Liz Taliaferro from Panera joined News On 6 at noon to show us how to make a Lemon Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich. The recipe can be found below:. 10 minutes. Ingredients. 2 tbsp. Panera Mediterranean Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing. 2...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

How Long To Cook Chicken Nuggets In the Air Fryer When You're Really Hangry

Chicken nuggets are one of the greatest inventions in the frozen food category. Whether you serve them as a party appetizer or as a meal with your favorite dipping sauce, boneless chicken rules. They're less messy than chicken wings and so easy to prepare. But kitchen appliances can vary so you may find yourself wondering how long to cook chicken nuggets in an air fryer. Here are some helpful tips.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

TikTok Isn't Buying This Costco Rotisserie Chicken Complaint

Costco is known for its low prices, one of them being the cost of its rotisserie chicken. Although some shoppers are afraid that Costco might raise the price on the chicken, for now, the chicken is just $5. This makes it a cheap and easy dinner since it's already fully cooked. However, recently, a Costco shopper claimed to found something that may have cost them their peace of mind.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
marthastewart.com

Five Burrito and Burrito Bowl Recipes That Are Easy to Make and Sure to Satisfy

Whether you enjoy them for breakfast packed with eggs and bacon or for dinner with chicken and vegetables, burritos are a widely loved meal. The hearty wraps often feature rice and beans nestled into a soft, warm tortilla, but other than those two staple ingredients, the possibilities are truly endless. If you're a seafood lover, fill your burrito with grilled shrimp. For vegetarians, try a filling of beans, sautéed vegetables, or tofu. And then there's the toppings—choices of salsa, guacamole, pickled onions, jalapeños, and more add an abundance of flavor in every bite.
RECIPES
SheKnows

This 3-Ingredient Trader Joe’s Soup Is Going Viral on TikTok for the Most Delicious Reason

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We always head to Trader Joe’s when we’re low on ingredients and have zero motivation to cook an elaborate meal. They usually have all sorts of prepared entrees and sides, frozen microwaveable meals, and air-fryable snacks to satisfy our appetites when we aren’t in a Julia Childs mood. But some things are even greater than the sum of their parts, and that’s the case with this viral TikTok 3-ingredient Trader Joe’s recipe for...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Burrito Is Stuffed with Nacho Fries and Steak

Taco Bell is celebrating the return of its Nacho Fries with new menu items incorporating the beloved fries into a burrito that is guaranteed to become a new favorite. Since the Nacho Fries first appeared on the menu in 2018, they've been an elusive favorite appearing and disappearing a total of eight times.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Menu Items You Need To Try At Chipotle

It's common to go into a food establishment and want to change some things around. Sometimes you want to add, sometimes subtract, and sometimes restaurants simply can't (or don't want to) accommodate your food requests. Bummer. Maybe it's not that they're unable to — perhaps it's because you're not ordering your desired food alterations the correct way. Enter the secret menu (via Spoon University). At least 25 mainstream fast and fast casual food establishments have some sort of secret menu that's floating around in cyberspace, as reported by Fast Food Menu Prices. One of those restaurants is Chipotle.
RESTAURANTS
WPTV

Whip Up Delicious Smoothies And Soups In Seconds With The Best Cleanblend Blenders

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. When it comes to creating healthy, delicious meals and smoothies for the family, using...
LIFESTYLE
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy