The traditional ODU spring football game has a new look, and a new name, and it happens to be with a familiar partner, The Priority Toyota Charity Bowl. Starting with the 2022 spring game, which will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m., it will now be known as the Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game. The game will be played at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium and is open to the public.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO