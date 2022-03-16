ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Now showing at Lakes 12 Theatre and Sunset Cinema

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Jujutsu Kaisen: The Movie (dubbed)." "Jujutsu...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Crescent-News

Cinema at Stroede to show Best Picture of 1938

“You Can’t Take It with You,” the 1938 winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. In this comedic romance, sweet-natured, Alice Sycamore...
DEFIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Cinema
Times-Herald

Portville Theatre Boosters to host craft show

PORTVILLE — If you would like to help out a theater group that provides numerous opportunities to dozens of youth, you only have two chances this year, and one is this weekend. The Portville Theatre Boosters are hosting a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at...
PORTVILLE, NY
Lancaster Online

Fulton Theatre, Susquehanna Stage reveal additional show titles for 2022

Two Lancaster County theater companies have announced the names of musicals that were previously unnamed, to-be-announced shows on their 2022 season schedules. Both theaters had been unable to announce the names of these shows when their seasons were announced because of issues regarding regional rights to perform the musicals. —...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Iowan

Secret Standup comedy show revived through Willow Creek Theatre

When Secret Standup first started in Iowa City, the event was meant to give beginning comics — mostly students — a place where they could perform comedy routines. The show took place in unfinished basements, its location dependent on mere availability. Years later, in February of this year,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Time Out Global

It’s a Marvel! Secret Cinema enters the MCU with its latest show

Secret Cinema is entering the MCU with a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2-themed experiential event this summer. Running from August to December at an undisclosed London location, it’s the first of a planned three Disney Studios-themed immersive collabs for Secret Cinema. Budding Star-Lords, Draxs, Gamoras, Groots and Rockets...
MOVIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Entertainment Briefs — March 16

Enjoy a beer and help out The Center at the same time from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Interested in learning more? Representatives from the senior-focused organization in Brainerd will be on hand to talk about its impact on the community. For more information, call 218-270-8072 or email info@jackpinebrewery.com .
BRAINERD, MN
KFVS12

Murray State theatre shows performed at national venues

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two theatre faculty members at Murray State University recently had their plays performed at national venues. Sweetpea and Me by Professor Lissa Graham-Schneider was performed at the Rockford New Words Festival at the West Side Show Room in Rockford, Ill., and My Head Hurts by Associate Professor Daryl Phillipy was a featured workshop play at the Scawwy Howwow Theatre in New York, New York.
MURRAY, KY
MinnPost

After nearly 5-year run, Cellular Cinema at Bryant Lake Bowl will come to a close

It’s a strange time for the performing arts. We are now seeing shows that were planned for two months ago and were canceled … and also two years ago. We are also mourning for those we’ve lost during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially those lost when it wasn’t possible to gather. As an undercurrent, wars, politics, a climate disaster all hover at the horizon, with artists ready to speak to life’s most challenging issues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

