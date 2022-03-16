ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Over 200 new U.S. citizens sworn in in Rockford

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvG7S_0ehKUIWS00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a special day Wednesday for over 200 people and their families.

They were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Wednesday morning. They came from 48 different countries and have spent years working to obtain the status of a U.S. citizen. Some have lived here for years.

They had to take an exam that the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Rockford said many people born here could have difficulties passing. She said that these people have looked forward to this moment for a very long time.

“They have strong feelings for their native lands of course, they often have family and friends back there, but they’re really hoping for a happy and productive life in the United States, and it’s it’s a very moving moment, a moving ceremony and moving event for all of them,” said Northern District of Illinois Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.

The Chief Judge went on to say that the Coronado was the perfect location for the ceremony, saying that it has hosted events from all over the world and symbolizes the roots to the local community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford churches hold events to support Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several ways to support Ukraine here in the Stateline: On Sunday, the Rockford Slavic Baptist Church is hosting a bake sale to benefit Ukraine, selling eastern European and American baked goods. Proceeds will go to help refugees. The bake sale will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizens#The U S District Court
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FBI reposts $10,000 reward for info on Jelani Day death

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Six months after the disappearance and death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day, the FBI is still looking for new information that might explain what happened. The reward was initially posted in December 2021, and was part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missionaries flee home in Ukraine for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A missionary couple forced to evacuate from Ukraine is back in Rockford. Garrett and Cassie Speck say it was hard to leave a place they considered home, but when they heard the bombs and air raid sirens, they knew it was time to go. “Our faith has sustained us, through all […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport teacher suspended over misconduct allegations

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport School District announced Friday that a teacher has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Freeport Police Department coordinated in the investigation. The school district did not name the teacher or say at which school the teacher worked. […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy