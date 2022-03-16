Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Studnicka is projected to center the Bruins' first line Friday night against the Jets, Eric Russo of the team's official web site reports. Studnicka, who will playing in his 11th game with the Bruins this season and first since Feb. 21, is slated to fill in for top pivot Patrice Bergeron, who is in line to miss his second straight game with an arm issue. While it's a short-term opportunity for the 23-year-old forward, the prospect of skating on a line with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk versus Winnipeg makes the skilled 2017 second-rounder worth considering in Friday fantasy lineups.
