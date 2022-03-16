ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Set to fill in for Bergeron

Studnicka is projected to center the Bruins' first line Friday night against the Jets, Eric Russo of the team's official web site reports. Studnicka, who will playing in his 11th game with the Bruins this season and first since Feb. 21, is slated to fill in for top pivot Patrice Bergeron, who is in line to miss his second straight game with an arm issue. While it's a short-term opportunity for the 23-year-old forward, the prospect of skating on a line with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk versus Winnipeg makes the skilled 2017 second-rounder worth considering in Friday fantasy lineups.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Two-point effort Friday

McAvoy scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets. Both points came late in the third period as the Bruins broke open a 2-2 tie. McAvoy continues to have a breakout campaign, and the 24-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals and 40 points -- both career highs -- through 59 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Out Friday

Hornqvist (undisclosed) will not be in Friday's lineup against the Ducks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Hornqvist was injured Thursday against Vegas and will now miss at least one game. The veteran winger has 23 points while averaging 12:53 of ice time through 51 games this season. He could have enough time to heal before the Panthers' next game on March 24 against Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Anton Blidh
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Soroka: Avoids arbitration

Soroka (Achilles) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Atlanta on Thursday, avoiding arbitration. Soroka was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, but he'll land a one-year deal with the club to avoid arbitration ahead of the 2022 campaign. The right-hander hasn't appeared in any games since August of 2020 but is hopeful that he'll be able to return to game action at some point during the second half of the 2022 season. Soroka has been cleared to resume running and throwing, but he hasn't yet resumed mound work.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy