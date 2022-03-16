ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Could pitch second game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pivetta will likely pitch the second game of the regular season against the Yankees on Saturday, Apr. 9...

www.cbssports.com

92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 14-1 in 1st Spring Training Game [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1 in their 1st Spring Training Game of the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon, March 17th. The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, as Bobby Dalbec hit his 1st homer of the Spring, in his 1st at bat. It was a 2-run shot, driving in Jarren Duran.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Derek Holland: Signs minor-league deal with Boston

Holland joined the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Holland has some solid seasons on his 14-year MLB resume, but there may not be much left in the tank for the 35-year-old lefty. His 5.07 ERA in 49.2 innings for the Tigers last season was actually his best mark since 2018. If he breaks camp in the majors, it will likely be in a low-leverage relief role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Signs with Boston

Robles has agreed to a contract with the Red Sox, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old righty had a 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 69 innings last season between Minnesota and Boston. He was significantly better (3.60 ERA, 30.3 K%) with the Red Sox, as he saved four games in 27 appearances for Boston. With Garrett Whitlock getting stretched out, it's possible that Robles could enter the mix for saves again this season -- he has 41 in his career, 23 of which came with the Angels in 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: On minor-league deal

Robles' deal with the Red Sox is a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. It's a bit surprising that Robles had to settle for a minor-league deal, but he may have liked his time with Boston last season and been eager to return. Robles has saved 41 games in his career and he saved 14 games last season, so even though it's a minor-league deal, it's possible he earns high-leverage work at some point this season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Back with Boston

Shaw signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday that includes an invite to big-league camp, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Shaw finished 2021 with the Red Sox after opening the campaign with the Brewers and hit .200/.286/.373 with nine home runs, 20 runs, and 39 RBI in 84 games between the two clubs. The 31-year-old will likely need a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of cracking Boston's Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers in spring opener

Dalbec hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat of spring training Thursday. He went 1-for-2, striking out in another plate appearance, with while batting second in the lineup. Dalbec and Jarren Duran were the most noticeable 40-man roster names in the Grapefruit League opener, which featured many minor-leaguers...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Starting Grapefruit League opener

Refsnyder is starting Thursday's Grapefruit League opener against the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Refsnyder missed the end of the 2021 campaign with a right elbow impingement, but he'll start in left field and bat fourth in Thursday's spring game. He should have a chance to compete for a depth role with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee during camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Works three innings Friday

Eovaldi allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking none over three innings in Friday's spring training game against the Rays. Eovaldi was dominant over the first two innings before getting fatigued in the third. There's time left in camp for Evoladi to make three more starts before taking the ball Opening Day in Yankee Stadium on Apr. 7; however, manager Alex Cora said he was not locked in to giving his starters four spring starts. "We have to be careful. We'll see how he feels after this one and then we'll reassess what we have to do," Cora said. Whether the righty makes two or three more starts, Eovaldi should be around the five-inning mark by the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Scott Oberg: Back on 60-day injured list

Oberg (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The move clears space for the Rockies to add the newly-signed Alex Colome. Oberg underwent surgery to address blood clots last March, a procedure which was thought to be potentially career-ending. There hasn't been any indication that he's expected back this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Flashes speed Thursday

Duran went 1-for-3 with an infield single while batting leadoff for Boston in Thursday's spring training opener against the Twins. Duran showed bunt on the first pitch he saw (he took it) before legging out an infield single on the next pitch. Speed should be an asset Duran offers to any fantasy team; he had 86 steals over 259 minor-league games. After belting 16 home runs in 244 at-bats at Triple-A Worcester in 2021, Duran's arrival to Boston was greatly anticipated. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old slashed .215/.241/.336 with two homers, 10 RBIs and just two stolen bases in 33 games. He will not bat leadoff once the regular season begins -- Enrique Hernandez should fill that role against both lefties and righties -- and Duran may only receive limited opportunities to put last year's disappointment behind him. It's not yet clear where Duran fits into the outfield mix with Alex Verdugo, Hernandez and Jackie Bradley the presumptive starters, left to right. However, Duran could force his way back into the equation.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Signs with Cardinals

Dickerson signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson spent time with the Marlins and Blue Jays in 2021 and worked mainly in the strong side of a platoon. He slashed .271/.326/.408 with six homers, 43 runs, 29 RBI and six stolen bases across 109 appearances between the two clubs and will compete with Tyler O'Neill for playing time during spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns to 60-day injured list

Glasnow (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The move was an inevitable one, as Glasnow is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in early August. He has a chance to return in 2022, but that won't occur until very late in the season if it happens at all. His 40-man roster spot will be taken by new signing Jason Adam.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Goes yard again

Dalbec went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Friday's spring contest against the Rays. That's two homers in two games for Dalbec, who served as the first baseman after being the designated hitter Thursday. Thus far in four spring at-bats, he has two home runs and struck out twice. The Red Sox added Travis Shaw on a minor-league deal Friday, which is insurance against Dalbec repeating the hitting woes experienced in 2021. However, he looks comfortable at the plate through the first two games, although he mashed last spring training then hit batted .240 during the regular season.
MLB

