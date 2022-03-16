Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Could pitch second game

Duran went 1-for-3 with an infield single while batting leadoff for Boston in Thursday's spring training opener against the Twins. Duran showed bunt on the first pitch he saw (he took it) before legging out an infield single on the next pitch. Speed should be an asset Duran offers to any fantasy team; he had 86 steals over 259 minor-league games. After belting 16 home runs in 244 at-bats at Triple-A Worcester in 2021, Duran's arrival to Boston was greatly anticipated. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old slashed .215/.241/.336 with two homers, 10 RBIs and just two stolen bases in 33 games. He will not bat leadoff once the regular season begins -- Enrique Hernandez should fill that role against both lefties and righties -- and Duran may only receive limited opportunities to put last year's disappointment behind him. It's not yet clear where Duran fits into the outfield mix with Alex Verdugo, Hernandez and Jackie Bradley the presumptive starters, left to right. However, Duran could force his way back into the equation.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO