NHL

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Tending twine Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Swayman will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Wild. Swayman enters Wednesday...

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Erik Karlsson finds twine late in 5-3 home loss

Jeffrey Viel found the Sharks first goal at the end of the second period to get the team on the board to make it 4-1, just his third strike of the season. Period three got interesting, as Rudolfs Balcers picked up his seventh goal of the year to make it 4-2 before Erik Karlsson closed the gap to one, adding his own scoring strike to narrow the Avalanche’s lead to just one with 1:25 left to play. The scoring came a bit too late for the Sharks though, as the Avalanche closed it out with an empty-netter to make it 5-3 and end the comeback attempt.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Friday

Raanta will get the starting nod at home against Washington on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Raanta has won three of his last four starts, allowing two or fewer goals in each. He's now 10-4-2 on the year with a solid .917 save percentage and 2.29 GAA through 18 games this season. This will be his first matchup against the Capitals this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Tending twine Thursday

Vanecek will be stationed between the pipes in Columbus on Thursday, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports. Vanecek has rattled off five straight wins, posting a 2.36 GAA and a .925 save percentage during that stretch. He's improved to 15-7-5 with a strong 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage on the year. Thursday is the Capitals' fourth matchup against Columbus this season but it will be Vanecek's first start against the Metropolitan rivals.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Tending twine Friday

Tokarski will be stationed between the pipes in Calgary on Friday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports. Tokarski has lost his last three starts dating back to Feb. 19, allowing a combined nine goals on 87 shots during that stretch. On the year, the 32-year-old is 5-9-4 with a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 20 appearances. He's 1-5-2 on the road despite a respectable .912 save percentage this season.
NHL
Jeremy Swayman
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Finds twine in win

Helm scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Helm doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with his first-period tally. The 35-year-old center has two points in his last three outings, but he's at just nine points in 49 appearances overall, mainly playing in a fourth-line role. He's added 82 hits and a minus-4 rating, but Helm likely won't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
NHL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday

Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home against the Rangers on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Vasilevskiy has stopped a combined 59 of 61 shots over his last two starts after losing his previous two. The 27-year-old is now 32-11-4 with a strong .919 save percentage and 2.37 GAA through 47 appearances. Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 21 shots in a Jan. 2 loss to the Rangers, his only meeting against them this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jeremy Lamb: Not on injury report

Lamb (personal) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns. Lamb missed the last three games due to personal reasons, but he should be back in action against Phoenix. He's averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
NBA
WOKV

Top-seeded Gonzaga rallies in 2nd half to beat Memphis 82-78

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Drew Timme gathered his Gonzaga teammates at midcourt, pointed at the scoreboard showing a 10-point halftime deficit for the top overall seed and expressed a few choice words. Timme's goal was to spark his teammates with words. He did it with his play...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Matt Ryan report

The Atlanta Falcons seemingly came out of nowhere this week to become a contender to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. But while they wait to find out what Watson decides, they’re shifting some schedules to save themselves some money. According to Adam Schefter, the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday

Whiteside (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Whiteside was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, and he continues to deal with the issue ahead of Sunday's matchup. If he's unavailable once again, Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see additional playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL

