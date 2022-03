Daza (not injury related) is scheduled to join the Rockies at spring training Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Daza missed the first week of camp due to visa issues and will likely require some time to build up before he's ready to appear in Cactus League games, but it's unlikely that his absence will impact his availability for Opening Day. The 28-year-old's path toward playing time got slightly murkier when the Rockies signed Kris Bryant to play left field, but Daza should still be one of the top fill-in options in the outfield to begin the 2022 campaign.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO