NBA

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Listed available Wednesday

 3 days ago

Green (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against...

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL world reacts to Matt Ryan report

The Atlanta Falcons seemingly came out of nowhere this week to become a contender to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. But while they wait to find out what Watson decides, they’re shifting some schedules to save themselves some money. According to Adam Schefter, the...
CBS Sports

Packers kick up rivalry with Bears by poaching veteran player who had been in Chicago since 2014

The next time the Bears face the Packers, they're going to see a familiar face lining up at punter for Green Bay. According to NFL.com, former Bears punter Pat O'Donnell will be heading north after agreeing to terms on a deal with the Packers. According to ESPN.com, O'Donnell's two-year deal is worth a total of $4 million and includes $1.6 million in guarantees. O'Donnell is leaving Chicago after spending the past eight seasons with the Bears.
Jamychal Green
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State drops more turnovers than field goals in first half against Arkansas

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Mexico State trails Arkansas 26-17 at halftime of their Round of 32 matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, and neither team cracked double digits until after the under-eight minute media timeout. The Aggies had five turnovers in the first five minutes and started 1-8 shooting, while Arkansas started 1-6 from the field. NMSU has 12 turnovers at the half while Arkansas has 6.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
KSBY News

Danny Duffy staying with LA Dodgers

Goleta's Danny Duffy is staying in Los Angeles to pitch for the Dodgers in the 2022 season. LA and Duffy agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million dollars with incentives. Duffy can double that amount for the season depending on the number of innings he pitches.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday

Whiteside (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Whiteside was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, and he continues to deal with the issue ahead of Sunday's matchup. If he's unavailable once again, Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see additional playing time.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
The Shawnee News-Star

Dale goes 3-1 to start slow pitch season

DALE – The defending 4A state slow pitch softball champion Dale Lady Pirates opened the season with a 3-1 record in their own Dale/Tecumseh Festival in games played Thursday and Friday. Dale opened play Thursday with 14-2 rout of Stroud and then ripped Ripley later in the day. On Friday, the Lady Pirates...
DALE, OK
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State men training for Special Olympic Games

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Three men from the Tri-State are training for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games. Torrey Thompson, Mark McKinney and Kevin Rates will be participating in Team Kentucky Training Camp in Richmond this week to prepare for the games. There are three types of roles that have participation in the Special Olympics. […]
FRANKFORT, KY

