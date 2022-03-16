Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Cleared to play

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.

