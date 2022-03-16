ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fifth Season scores Kroger as latest grocery partner, growing its product offering footprint by 57%

By Nate Doughty
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AI- and robotics-equipped indoor vertical farming startup Fifth Season scored one of its biggest grocery store partnerships since the company's founding in 2016, putting its products on shelves in about 200 Kroger stores in Ohio and Michigan. It makes the first partnership for the startup and Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger...

Pittsburgh Business Times

Avenu Workspaces expanding with new location on Meyran Avenue in Oakland for entrepreneurs, recent grads

A new art deco co-working space for entrepreneurs, recent college graduates or anyone pursuing innovation- and technology-related work is opening later this spring at 122 Meyran Ave. in Oakland. It's the latest expansion from Avenu Workspaces, a co-working platform from the Pittsburgh Innovation District. With an anticipated opening of May...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Franjo Specialty Group Offers Modestly Sized Commercial Construction Services

Franjo Specialty Group, also known as FSG, is a division of Franjo Construction Corporation. Franjo was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Homestead, PA. We work all throughout Western PA, OH, WV, and have an affiliate company, Franjo Builders, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Our service offerings include general contracting services to commercial clients in all market sectors. Throughout the last 25 years, Franjo has grown a strong reputation as one of the largest open-shop contractors in the region. What is lesser known is that Franjo serves projects of all sizes. This is where FSG comes in. FSG was recently formed to serve a unique group of commercial construction needs. This covers everything from tenant improvement projects to build-outs to modestly-sized new construction projects. Many of our clients have ongoing needs to maintain, refresh or renovate their spaces, and FSG is ready to take these on. We recently renovated multiple tenants’ spaces at Edgeworth Square, a multi-tenant medical office building located in Sewickley, PA. One tenant in particular desired a quick turnaround on improving their space. They called upon FSG for our construction expertise and ability to fast-track the construction process. The tenant, who occupies about 2,000 SF in the building, required a 31-day project completion, and FSG got it done in 30 days. We demolished some areas and rebuilt them, including new office spaces and new finishes. What was particularly challenging about this project was that the tenant was operating 5 days a week and seeing patients 2 days a week. Other recent work includes the full renovation of Matthews International’s headquarters located on the North Shore. FSG is also building out space for Sherwin Williams in a retail strip center located in Uniontown, PA. For more information, please visit franjosg.com or call Brian Kelly at 412-292-8957.
HOMESTEAD, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh ranks among 20 best cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Pittsburgh ranked No. 3 among the 200 best cities in the nation for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, according to WalletHub, a Washington, D.C.-based personal finance website. Factors studied include St. Patrick's Day traditions such as parties/festivals and number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita; cost of events, restaurants and hotels; safety and accessibility; and forecasted/average weather.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Local transit and logistics services provider Transport Investments announces acquisition of SmartWay Transportation

Findlay Township-based Transport Investments Inc. — a transit and logistics provider of heavy haul, flatbed and other forms of specialized transportation — announced it acquired Overland Park, Kansas-based SmartWay Transportation LLC, a transit-related peer. As part of the acquisition, SmartWay will look to increase its multi-modal freight brokerage...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Following sale of its West Coast division, Wilson Logistics recommits to deploying 1,120 trucks with Locomation's autonomous tech

Wilson Logistics, a family-owned trucking and logistics provider based out of Springfield, Missouri, announced a recommitment to deploy 1,120 trucks in its flagship fleet with Pittsburgh-based Locomation Inc.'s autonomous trucking technology starting in late 2022 and continuing on over the course of the coming years. The company's recommitment to Locomation...
PITTSBURGH, PA
