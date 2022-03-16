ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

‘COVID-19 paradox’ continues following winter surge

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bT2oJ_0ehKQRMb00

– Each surge of COVID-19⎯nationwide and in SLO County⎯has generally been followed by a later surge in deaths as those who have struggled for weeks with severe illness succumb to the disease. This is what health officials are currently reporting in SLO County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to gradually decline from the recent Omicron-fueled surge. However, the impact of this surge is still seen in continued high numbers of COVID-19 deaths.

Since last week’s report, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has confirmed that ten more SLO County residents—ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s—have died from COVID-19.

“I am grateful to see cases declining and fewer people suffering from severe COVID-19 that requires hospitalization, and I also want to extend my sympathy to those who are personally feeling the continued pain of this surge in the loss of a loved one,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “While we believe the decline in reported cases represents a true downward trend, these numbers do not represent all cases as at-home testing has become more available. The virus is unfortunately still spreading at a higher level than any of us would like to see.”

COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and FDA-approved treatment options are widely available in SLO County. Because treatment is most effective when started in the first days of illness, it is important for those who are at high risk (anyone over age 65 or who has certain medical conditions) to test early and notify their doctor of a positive test.

“Now is the time to protect yourself with the vaccine or a booster if you haven’t, and to be aware of your testing and treatment options in case you need them,” said Dr. Borenstein. “This virus is not yet done with us, but we can now take actions to protect ourselves and keep it at bay.”

Since last week’s report, 147 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, bringing the 14-day average to 27, down from 207 one month ago. Nine residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19, down from 67 at the peak of the surge in January. Case counts do not include at-home or rapid antigen tests. Hospital counts do not include those who have COVID-19 but are primarily receiving care for another condition.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255. To schedule a testing appointment, visit slopublichealth.org/testing or call (888) 634-1123. To order free at-home tests, visit CovidTests.gov. For COVID-19 updates in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Social media liability bill introduced in state legislature

AB 2408 creates a duty placed upon social media platforms not to addict child users. – This week, California Assemblymembers Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) announced that they have introduced a landmark social media liability bill. AB 2408 would allow parents and the California Attorney General to hold social media companies liable if the company knew or should have known that their platform is addictive to children, and the use of the platform caused harm to children.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Local officials mourn the loss of former SLO mayor Dave Romero

– Flags in the City of San Luis Obispo will be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of former Mayor Dave Romero, city officials said Friday. “Mayor Romero was such a fundamental part of the fabric of our city, it’s hard to find the right words to mark his passing. He loved this city, and his contributions will live on for generations to come,” said City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Through the roads he helped build, water he secured, and downtown improvements he inspired, he was a critical part of so many of the things we love about our community today.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton residents to see waste, recycling rate increase

Residents and businesses should also be prepared for additional increases to rates later this year. – Templeton community members can expect to see an increase of approximately 6.6-percent to their refuse rate beginning in April 2022. This annual adjustment is based on the California Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the prior calendar year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rate adjustment is higher than has been seen in previous years due to the increase in inflation during 2021, according to the Templeton Community Services Department.
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Paso Robles Daily News

Colleen Bojorquez named new Mid-State Fair CEO

Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1, 2022. Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

March 6-12 is ‘National Consumer Protection Week’

Enforcement priorities include housing, truthful advertisement, and price scanning errors. – March 12, 2022, marks National Consumer Protection Week. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow highlighted ongoing efforts to protect county consumers and urged them to report misconduct or violations of state consumer protection laws to the district attorney’s office through their website’s Consumer Protection Complaint Form.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Surge#Omicron#County Health
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Red flags to look for when choosing a lawyer

–Many years ago, my dog was diagnosed with cancer. His prognosis was not good. Weekly I drove him to a veterinarian oncologist clinic for treatment. The oncologist was cold, uncaring, and uncommunicative. Worse, she never offered any hope, leaving me wondering why my dog and I were there. Finally, when I couldn’t take it anymore, I complained to the doctor who owned the clinic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 cases continue to decline, treatment options expand

– San Luis Obispo County’s recent COVID-19 surge is continuing to subside as new cases decline and pressure on the local health care system eases significantly, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. However, deaths caused by COVID-19 have not yet slowed. Since last week’s report, the Public Health Department has confirmed that seventeen more SLO County residents—ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s—have died from COVID-19.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Paso Robles Daily News

City seeking candidates for new airport manager

– The City of Paso Robles recently announced that it is recruiting for an airport manager to coordinate the activities and operations of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport. The successful candidate will be an effective leader and negotiator who has a solid understanding of airport operations and management, according to the city.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy