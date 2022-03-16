ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Sen. wants to open state to Ukrainian refugees

By Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfaT8_0ehKQBUD00

VIRGINIA ( WDVM ) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is calling on his state to open its doors to Ukrainian refugees.

The commonwealth extended the same welcome to people fleeing Afghanistan. Kaine is commending President Biden’s decision to grant Ukraine a temporary protection status. Temporary protection status means refugees who arrive in the United States before March 1st are able to stay for the next 18 months.

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

Sen. Kaine explains that Poland has taken in many Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war and hopes the Commonwealth of Virginia can do the same.

“Poland has been doing a lion’s share of I mean, there are as many Ukrainian recent arrivals in Poland as the entire population of the Warsaw metropolitan area,” Sen. Kaine told members of the media. “So I think there are opportunities for Virginians to play a role with Ukrainians who now do have the ability to apply for the TPS status.”

Sen. Kaine says the United States needs to tread carefully to help Ukraine but not escalate any further aggression from Russia. He explained that the Commonwealth of Virginia is doing its part to divest from Russian companies and commodities. But he says he doesn’t understand why the United States cannot supply Ukraine with aircraft to defend their countries.

Virginia lawmakers pass ‘Adam’s Law’ but hazing penalties remain in limbo

He explained that he does not understand the difference between providing the country with aircraft and air defense systems or missiles.

“I don’t understand the difference in transferring missile systems and air defense systems, which we are doing, or Javelin anti-tank missiles, which we are doing, and providing aircraft,” Sen. Kaine said. “The issue is we want to provide them with the assets that are most likely to be helpful.”

While Sen. Kaine stressed that he does not have a background in military defense strategy, the United States made the right decision to send aid to the country and that conversations need to happen that discuss sending more resources that can most effectively be used in the defense of the nation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
WDVM 25

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Washington Dc#Sen#Virginians#Ukrainians#Tps#Russian
WDVM 25

Ukrainian boy and girl scouts pack medical kits

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — As the tension between Ukraine and Russia intensifies members of the Ukrainian Girl and Boy Scouts have come together to do their part in helping those affected. The Ukrainian Girl and Boy Scouts of Plast, an international Ukrainian scouting organization were compiling emergency medical kits at Westland Middle School “We all […]
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDVM 25

Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she's advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.
POTUS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy