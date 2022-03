If you can sing, dance, juggle, tell a joke or have the skills for any kind of performance, Relay For Life is looking for you. A fundraising event hosted by Relay For Life of Parkland, Coral Springs, Margate, and Coconut Creek, the talent show takes place in front of a live audience and is streamed online. First, second and third place will be awarded based on donations raised.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO