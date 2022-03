CINCINNATI — Sean Miller is coming back to Xavier University as head men's basketball coach, according to a press release from Xavier University. "Xavier is thrilled to welcome Sean Miller and his family back to Victory Parkway," said Greg Christopher, vice president and director of athletics at Xavier, in the press release. "Sean is an elite college basketball coach and a proven winner who understands the expectations, traditions and values of Xavier and the Big East Conference. He will bring a high level of energy and excitement to our program and he will do it the right way."

