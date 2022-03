We had a shocking upset in Turin, where Villarreal thumped Juventus 3-0. We had a Diego Simeone masterclass in Manchester, where Atletico Madrid pulled off a perfect snatch-and-grab win. And we had one of the greatest Champions League games of all time in the Spanish capital, where Real Madrid came from behind to knock PSG out of the tournament.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO